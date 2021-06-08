Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

