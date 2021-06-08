Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

