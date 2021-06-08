Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Alkermes worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,338,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,260. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

