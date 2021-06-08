Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of PROG worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

