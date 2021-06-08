SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $602.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $603.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

