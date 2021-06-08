SuperFarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.65 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001744 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $58.87 million and $7.65 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

