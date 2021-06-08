Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.04

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.04 and last traded at $174.01, with a volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.87.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $152,726,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $135,532,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

