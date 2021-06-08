SUKU (SUKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.38 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

