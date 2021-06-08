Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.82 ($17.44).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of ETR:SZU traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €14.11 ($16.60). The company had a trading volume of 216,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.84.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

