Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 268,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,222,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,104,000 after purchasing an additional 472,658 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 54,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,208. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

