Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,917 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,876% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that SRAX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James started coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SRAX by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

