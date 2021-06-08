Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,014 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,279% compared to the typical volume of 436 call options.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

