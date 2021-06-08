Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 539 put options on the company. This is an increase of 937% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,260,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HARP opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $496.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

