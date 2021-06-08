Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Casper Sleep Call Options (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 20,021 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the average daily volume of 1,317 call options.

CSPR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 94,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,205. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

