Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.94, but opened at $66.72. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 58,204 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $119,403,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.