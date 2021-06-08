Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $55.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $119,403,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

