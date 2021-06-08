Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

SFIX traded up $7.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,661. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

