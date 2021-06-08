Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

SFIX stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.