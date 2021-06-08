Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 143 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,333.19. 2,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,364. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,425.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

