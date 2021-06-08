Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $751,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $232.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,807. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

