Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 38,005 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. 236,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,853,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

