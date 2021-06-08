Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,858 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $226.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

