Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,985 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

