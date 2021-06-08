Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.84% of Sterling Bancorp worth $391,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $805,528. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

