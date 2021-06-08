State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 92,329 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,329 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

