State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,137 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HELE opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.24.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.
Helen of Troy Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.