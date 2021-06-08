State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,137 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

