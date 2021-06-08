State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.56 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

