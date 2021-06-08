State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

