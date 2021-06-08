State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in RH by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $624.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $638.84. RH has a 12 month low of $226.82 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.75.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

