State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,570 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.83. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXS. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.