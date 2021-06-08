State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,407 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACLS stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

