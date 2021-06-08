State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Textainer Group worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.