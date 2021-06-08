State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,689 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

