State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $198.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

