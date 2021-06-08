State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,790 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vertiv by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

