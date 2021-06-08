Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from solid product offerings, a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities. Its commitment toward rewarding shareholders enhances its attractiveness. For 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $10.70-$11.00 per share versus the previously mentioned $9.70-$10.30. Also, organic sales growth is expected to be 11-13% for the year. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have increased for 2021 and 2022. However, cost inflation is a major concern, with incremental headwinds of $210 million and $235 million expected for the second half of 2021 and 2021, respectively. Also, the near-term adverse impacts of divestitures and woes-related to high debts might be concerning.”

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $206.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $124.74 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

