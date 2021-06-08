SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 348.29 ($4.55).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPG stock opened at GBX 303.10 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.59.

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.