Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,297 shares of company stock worth $9,843,746. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPT opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

