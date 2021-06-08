Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

