Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF remained flat at $$33.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

