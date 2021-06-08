Spectrum (SPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $29,611.72 and $15.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00476729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

