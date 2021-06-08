SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 8th Largest Position

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 4.74% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $250,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $70.30. 295,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,258. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

