SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.86. 58,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.