Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,735 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 52.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

