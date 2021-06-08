Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,973,000 after acquiring an additional 832,986 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

