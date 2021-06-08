Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,740 Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $284.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

