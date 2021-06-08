Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,749 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after buying an additional 140,903 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.38.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

