Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chemed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Chemed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $486.26 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.65.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

