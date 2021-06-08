Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 391 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8,059.2% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 25.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 20.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

