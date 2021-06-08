Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 45.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magna International by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

NYSE:MGA opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.